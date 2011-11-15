Top 5 US selling mobile phones

Apple's iPhone 4 leads the list of top US selling phone handsets in Q3 according to analysis by NPD Group.

According to NPD Group, market research company, the top five best-selling mobile phone handsets in Q3 were as follows:



1. Apple iPhone 4

2. Apple iPhone 3GS

3. HTC EVO 4G

4. Motorola Droid 3

5. Samsung Intensity II



The NPD Group said the share of U.S. mobile handset sales that were smartphones reached 59 percent in the third quarter of 2011, an increase of 13 percentage points since Q3 of 2010.