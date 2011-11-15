TT electronics sales up 7%

TT electronics announced today that sales in the ten months to October 2011 were approximately 7% ahead of the comparable period last year, noting that 2010 strengthened significantly in the second half.

The Components division has continued to trade in line with expectations, although there has been some easing of order levels more recently as distributors re-balance inventory levels for the year end following a spike created by the Japanese earthquake, the company said.



The fit-out programme has started at TT electronics new Eastern European manufacturing facility in Romania and the closure of the site in Boone, North Carolina and transfer of production to Mexico is progressing as planned.