Renesas warns of counterfeit chips

Renesas has recently confirmed some counterfeit chips that have very similar appearances to the company's products.

These counterfeits are ”exquisitely” made, the company said, so it is very difficult to discriminate them by appearance. Renesas also said in a statement that it discovered counterfeits in which mold surface, marks, or the packages had close resemblances to that of genuine products.



The company warned that some of these counterfeits have very poor quality and functionality, and may cause breakdowns or malfunctions if used in systems or applications.