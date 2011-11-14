Electronics Production | November 14, 2011
Staff reduction at RUAG Technology in Altdorf
RUAG Technology starts cost optimisation measures in Altdorf (Switzerland). Staff reduction of 40 cannot be excluded if "competitiveness is to be retained". The open consultation process with the employee representatives was started.
"Our customers rate the work in our Mechanical Engineering section very highly. Above all the quality and delivery reliability. But because they themselves are under severe cost pressures, they expect us to adapt our manufacturing conditions to the level of the euro. Otherwise, they are forced to engage new suppliers in the euro zone. We are taking these indications very seriously. Unfortunately, under these conditions staff reductions can no longer be excluded, also in order to continue to retain the majority of the roughly 110 Mechanical Engineering positions in Switzerland", commented Dr. Viktor Haefeli, CEO of RUAG Technology on the situation
Measures already taken, such as a cutback in time accounts and reduction of night and weekend shifts, as well as not filling empty positions. These are not sufficient to achieve a stable workload in the medium term, a press release states. A staff reduction of around 40 employees can therefore no longer be excluded.
For the affected employees, the RUAG redundancy plan would come into effect. In addition, RUAG is implementing a jobcentre so as to actively support the affected employees in applying for and finding jobs.
