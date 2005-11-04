Sanmina-SCI Profit Nearly Triples

Sanmina-SCI's fourth- quarter profit nearly tripled compared with the same period last year. However the revenue fell 14%.

Sanmina earned $15.1 million, up from the $ 5.3 million, from the same period last year.Revenue was down to $2.77 billion, from $3.3 billion. Excluding one-time items, Sanmina-SCI would have earned $31.3 million. Sanmina-SCI said it expects to reports a first- quarter profit on revenue of $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion."This quarter, Sanmina-SCI demonstrated that our relentless focus on fundamentals and customer service is working, and we have become more efficient in our operations. We are well positioned to capture our share of new business and we are poised to grow at the same rate as the industry. We continue to evolve our company and accelerate new technologies, and we believe our dedication to specific end markets offer the greatest potential to serve our customers. Without question, our ability to deliver innovative technology, price-competitive cost solutions, superior customer service and complete end- to-end manufacturing solutions, while constantly updating and improving our business, are the key drivers to our success and growth," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sanmina-SCI.