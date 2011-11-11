BAE to close US site, affecting 160 jobs

BAE Systems has announced its decision to close its 223,000 square-foot manufacturing site in Irving, Texas, affecting 160 positions.

In a press release the company said the closure was ”part of a plan to increase efficiency and productivity to effectively compete and grow in a challenging economic environment”.



The closure will affect approximately 160 positions at the site with all work moving to the company’s facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The transition and closure is expected to conclude by July 2012.



The company said that it will provide a comprehensive package of severance benefits and outplacement assistance to those impacted by workforce reductions. Where employee skill sets match future business needs, the company will seek to make it possible for affected employees to attain employment at other company locations.

.

The Irving site manufactures commercial aircraft electronics focused on the control and monitoring of commercial airplane systems, primarily for the 747 and 767 aircraft. The site provides aftermarket repair and warranty support for many commercial airplane platforms including the 737, 747, 767, and 777 aircraft, and out-of-production airplanes such as the 707, 727, 757, MD-80/90, MD-10/11, and DC-10.