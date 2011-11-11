Ericsson cautious at Capital Markets day

Ericsson has increased its market share in mobile infrastructure from 32% in May 2011 to today's estimated 36% but remains cautious due to economic uncertainties.

The company now is "100 percent larger than player number two" in the global mobile infrastructure market, according to a statement issued ahead of its capital market day in Stockholm Wednesday.



At the Ericsson Capital Markets Day in Stockholm, President and CEO Hans Vestberg will also state that the market outlook from May 2011 remains.



Ericsson said that president and chief executive Hans Vestberg would also warn of the companies cautious outlook due to economic uncertainties around the world.