Harris wins US contract

Harris Corporation has announced it won an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity contract with a potential total value of $38 million.

The contract is for the supply of military communications and field assistance to international partners of the U.S. Southern Command.



The company said in a statement that it has received $7.7 million in delivery orders in the first quarter of fiscal 2012 to supply Falcon tactical radios for the program.



The contract is part of the U.S. Government's counter-illicit trafficking program, which focuses on collaboration and interoperability by providing defense equipment, training and services.



"This contract establishes a vehicle for Harris to support nations in Southern Command's Area of Responsibility with world-class Falcon tactical radios and integrated communication system solutions," said Dana Mehnert, group president, Harris RF Communications.