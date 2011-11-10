© saab

Saab signs additional contract with Australia

The defence and security company Saab has received an order from Australia for ammunition to the Carl-Gustaf M3 weapon system.

The order sum is 160 SEK million.



“This shows the high level of trust Australia have for the Carl-Gustaf system. It is a strategic and important contract securing production as well as contributing to further development of the system,” Tomas Samuelsson, Head of business area Dynamics said.



In late 2009 the Australian Defence Force selected the Carl-Gustaf M3 weapon system after thorough evaluation as their future multi-purpose weapon system. The Carl-Gustaf weapon until now has been exported to more than 40 nations worldwide.



Manufacturing will be done by Saab in Karlskoga, Sweden, and deliveries take place within the next half year.