PC market in India grows

The combined desk-based and mobile PC market in India totalled nearly 3.15 million units in the third quarter of 2011, a 13 per cent increase over the third quarter of 2010, according to Gartner, Inc.

“This growth was primarily driven by the mobile PC market which grew 29 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2011,” said Vishal Tripathi, principal research analyst at Gartner.



“The third quarter was the best quarter in the history of the Indian PC industry as overall PC shipments crossed 3.15 million units for the first time. The consumer segment accounted for 55 percent of PC shipments. However, we need to be cautious and should not expect the same success to be replicated in the fourth quarter. After the post-festive season there will be sluggishness in the market.”



All the major multinational PC vendors experienced double-digit growth in PC shipments in the third quarter of 2011. Multinational brands contributed more than half of the total PC shipments in the third quarter of 2011 with shipments from Acer, Dell, HP and Lenovo, the top 4 vendors, representing 51.1 percent of the market. Local vendor HCL accounted for 5.6 percent of PC shipments in the third quarter of 2011.