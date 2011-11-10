© Amazon

Amazon orders more Kindle Fire

Amazon has increased orders for the Kindle Fire after strong pre-orders, according to DigiTimes.

Amazon's Kindle Fire orders are reportedly now over five million units before the end of 2011. Previous orders were at four million.



Amazon's upstream partners including Wintek, Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT), LG Display, Ilitek, Quanta Computer, Aces Connectors and Wah Hong Industrial.