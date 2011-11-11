Seica to exhibit at productronica

Seica dedicates a specific space to automation, presenting the Pilot V8 Flying Prober with automatic loader, the innovative in-circuit and functional line tester, Compact SL, and the model Top-bottom of Firefly Laser Selective Soldering.

Seica SpA: Hall A1, Booth #445

In addition, it will be possible to view the RTE-200 Boundary scan system, a combination of Analog test and Boundary scan performance.PILOT V8 (Automatic): Pilot V8 is the only ATE flying prober with vertical architecture equipped with 8 drive/sense flying probes, two supply probes, two for the vectorless test, two cameras and two temperature sensors, able to execute in-circuit testing, functional testing, boundary scan, optical and thermal scan on every kind of printed circuit board.Compact SL: The new in-circuit and functional line testing system Compact SL was inspired by WCM standards increasingly popular in the electronic boards manufacturing, with particular reference to automotive industry, where ergonomics, small size and easy maintenance are essential features which a good test system, robust, reliable and accurate, must have. The transportation of boards is ensured by an automatic “pass through” conveyor, fully managed by the VIVA operating system, a core of all SEICA ATEs, while the contact between the UUT and the test fixture is performed by means of a motorized press which is also fully automatic and programmable.Firefly: Seica is on the market for years with the Firefly, a system able to offer a simple and flexible solution of selective laser soldering. Project developments, dedicated along the years to improve and consolidate the “bottom” version Firefly B60, are now shared with a new “top” system platform. The model “top” is available in version “top” (Firefly T60), with a soldering head from above or in version “top-bottom” (Firefly TB60) with 2 independent soldering heads. The machine is made of 2 autonomous modules, each one equipped with its own laser source.