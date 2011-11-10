Electronics Production | November 10, 2011
Focus on 'Get the total Coverage!' for Goepel
During productronica trade show, Goepel electronics will again demonstrate how to detect nearly every fault by combining and integrating several test methods.
Primarily, innovations in the combination of Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) with JTAG/Boundary Scan will be introduced. A number of new functions increases fault detection safety as well as ease of use, e.g. by integrating a graphical fault visualisation by means of Boundary Scan into the AOI repair software.
The range of additional combinations between electronic and/or optical test methods is as wide as the German Company’s entire product portfolio.
The business unit Automated Inspection (AOI/AXI) will exhibit the currently technologically leading 3D X-Ray inspection system OptiCon X-Line 3D with integrated AOI option. The system now enables the detection of faults that couldn’t be detected only by x-ray inspection, e.g. labels or polarities.
Furthermore, there will be a foretaste to the new version of the AOI software package OptiCon PILOT with increased operation convenience and simplified test program generation.
Goepel electronic will moreover present a world novelty: a new principle for real-time tests based on processor emulation, enabling a significantly increased test coverage for dynamic functional faults.
New products and solutions in Automotive Test Solutions and Industrial Image Processing supplement Goepel electronic’s trade show presentation. The brand-new motor test system CARMEN, designed for electric and servo motors of any kind, can be utilised in the production process as well as prototype test, providing unique features, such as generation of idling torques (0 MN) at low rotation speed without flutters.
Visitors may also gain information about optical inspection systems for conformal coating, displays, LEDs or vehicle combinational instruments as well as numerous additional operation opportunities in automation, electronics production or car manufacturing and testing.
Additionally, Goepel electronic will present a completely new AOI system for THT production technology. The system impresses by the opportunity to inspect PCBs in the carrier from both top and bottom sides as well as an extraordinary price-performance-ratio.
