Rehm to show VisionX and CondensoX

Rehm are to demonstrate a wide range of products, including the VisionX convection reflow system and CondensoX soldering system, to visitors at the show.

Rehm Thermal Systems:Hall A4, Booth #341

Rehm will be displaying the VisionX convection reflow system on their stand, which has a range of diverse applications, enabled due to its modular design and outstanding thermal performance. The system is available in different lengths and designs, including the VisionXC, VisionXS and VisionXP. The VisonX system also includes a number of Rehm’s innovative technologies, such as the pioneering Pyrolysis, which is the thermally induced decomposition of organic compounds and provides a number of benefits to manufacturers, including a reduction in maintenance costs of over 50%.Also on display at Productronica will be the CondensoXP soldering system. It is a unique system that allows users to adapt vapour phase soldering to manufacturing conditions. Equipped with a choice of handling variants, CondensoXP ensures that void-free soldering can be achieved in virtually any SMD manufacturing system.The system has been designed to specifically meet the challenges of lead-free solder alloys for small and high thermal mass PCBs and further benefits manufacturers by combining vacuum profiling and thermal profiling in one machine for the best possible operational flexibility, which is further extended by a variety of loading options. Even 3-D assemblies and MID technologies can be achieved with the CondensoX, providing uncompromising soldering results of the highest quality for manufacturers.