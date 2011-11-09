S-TEC ups capacity with Siplace equipment

© ASM Assembly Systems

S-TEC electronics AG increases its production capacity five-fold with its new Siplace SX line.



With its new Siplace SX line, Switzerland-based company S-TEC electronics AG is upgrading its SMT production capacity from 10'000 to 50'000 units per product and year. The producer of industrial electronics, whose name has stood for innovative developments in the areas of hardware and software engineering since 1989, develops and manufactures controllers and panels for industrial applications.To increase its production capacity, the company decided to invest in a Siplace line because of its flexibility, constant throughput capacity and placement quality. During the acceptance procedure, the team from S-TEC electronics was impressed by the quality and the service features of Siplace placement solutions. The customer was also very positive about the Siplace Applications Center, its unrestricted access to the Siplace factory and the individual customer support provided by the Siplace team. The sale, planning and implementation of the new SMT line were handled by Erich Harlacher of Swiss Siplace partner Hilpert electronics AG.The Swiss team of S-TEC electronics AG (including CEO René Oberhänsli, fourth from the left) during the acceptance procedure for its new Siplace line. Erich Harlacher, Siplace sales partner for Switzerland, is the second person from the right. /S-TEC electronics AG in the Swiss town of Unterägeri started to operate its Siplace line in September of this year. The line, which is equipped with Siplace Traceability, consists of two expandable single-gantry placement modules, an Ekra screen printer, Asys conveyors and an Ersa reflow oven. With its new capacity-on-demand placement machines, S-TEX is implementing its need for demand-oriented production capacity with maximum flexibility and minimum reconfiguration effort.CEO René F. Oberhänsli was highly delighted during his visit in Munich: "The Siplace solutions deliver very high quality, and the Swiss team at Hilpert electronics and Siplace itself work closely together to provide excellent service. For S-TEC electronics AG it was important to have the entire production line from a single source. And if our partner is a close-by European manufacturer who offers lots of flexibility, innovation and the right price-performance ratio, the decision-making process becomes even easier."René F. Oberhänsli was pleasantly surprised and described Siplace as an "open company with individual customer support and unrestricted access to all areas. From the Applications Center we received competent advice, and the consistent and exceptionally effective implementation of the lean production concept in the Munich Siplace factory was equally outstanding."