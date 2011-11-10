Saft awarded multi-million dollar contract

Saft, a designer and manufacturer of high-tech batteries, has announced it has been awarded a multi-million Euro contract by Thales Alenia Space to supply all onboard Li-ion batteries for the Irdium NEXT LEO satellite.

Saft lithium‐ion (Li‐ion) battery systems will be installed onboard 81 LEO satellites that ares expected to start launching in 2015.



The Iridium NEXT batteries will be designed, manufactured, assembled, integrated and tested in Saft’s facility in Poitiers, France. The first deliveries to Thales Alenia Space will be in December 2012, the battery systems will then be delivered over a four‐year schedule