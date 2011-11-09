Celestica now certified to AS9100C

The manufacturing facility of EMS-provider Celestica in Suzhou (China) is now certified to AS9100C.

“This is an important milestone for Celestica, as we can now extend our aerospace manufacturing and engineering services offering to our customers for the expanding market in China,” said Michael J. McGuire, Vice President, Aerospace and Defense, Celestica. “This certification is also a reflection of Celestica’s ongoing commitment to provide innovative and cost competitive services on a global basis for our aerospace customers.”



The Suzhou, China facility is Celestica’s fifth AS9100-certified Center of Excellence for aerospace manufacturing, joining Toronto (Canada), Austin (Texas / USA), Valencia (Spain) and Kulim (Malaysia).