Sinbon opens new site in Beijing

Sinbon Group opened its new plant in Majuqiao Town, Beijing City, China, on November 1. The plant is located on 7,800 m2 of land in the Zhongguan Science Park with a total investment of RMB50 million.

The new plant is used for production of cable assemblies for wind energy generating systems, medical devices and other technically advanced products. The major customers include Vestas, a Danish wind turbine maker, and GE Energy, a US based company who strategically targets the Mainland China market place.



According to Sinbon, GE is the major customer in the Beijing facility, and the sales revenue for it is NT$440 million in 2010 while the total shipment for this year has reached NT$350 million. With the growing trend in the medical industry in Mainland China, the company said it expects that the shipments for GE will overtake last year’s figure.