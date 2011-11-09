Electronics Production | November 09, 2011
Benchmark CEO retires
Benchmark Electronics, Inc has announced that co-founder Cary T. Fu will retire effective December 31, 2011. Ms. Gayla Delly will take over as CEO the company stated.
Mr. Fu has agreed to provide consulting services to Benchmark through 2014, and will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board through the end of 2012.
Ms. Gayla Delly, President of the Company, will succeed Mr. Fu as CEO effective January 1, 2012 and was also appointed to serve as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors.
“More than twenty-five years ago, I founded Benchmark with two colleagues,” said Fu. “Over the course of this time, we have built a strong, diversified company that is well positioned for the future. We have achieved this due to the support of our employees, customers, and investors, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them. This is an appropriate time for me to turn over the leadership of the Company to Gayla Delly.”
Ms. Delly has been with the Company since 1995. She began as the Company’s Corporate Controller and Treasurer, and in 2001, she was appointed as Chief Financial Officer. She was promoted to President of the Company in 2008 and also currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Flowserve Corporation.
