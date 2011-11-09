AWOS continues to invest

AWOS continues to invest in Juki's latest technologies.

AWOS bought its first fully automated production line in 2004. Juki's technologies were an integral part of this production line. Now, the company has - again - invested in a new Juki module.



AWOS was founded in 1991 and from its very early days, it was orientated towards a comprehensive range of services from the development to the production of electronic parts and devices in the field of industrial electronics. Since 1999, AWOS is fully certified according to ISO 9001. As the company continued to grow, it was quickly established that there was a clear need for investment in production equipment.



After a period of using various standalone systems, it was apparent that there was a real necessity for modern solutions. As a result of long term cooperation with PBT Roznovp.R. (supplier of technological equipment, materials and professional services for the electronic industry) in 2004, there was finally a decision made by AWOS to invest in its first fully automatic production line. This line was equipped with Juki’s 2050L and 2060L pick and place machines.



Today’s demanding production requirements push for faster reaction times in order to repeatedly fulfill customers’ requests. The decision was made to invest in the fastest Juki pick and place machine – the model FX-3 – and build new lines of configuration.