Butler Capital buys Anovo - 750 jobs to go

The commercial court of Beauvais has announced the take-over of Anovo by the investment fund Butler Capital.

Anovo is a company specialized in the repair and recycling of electronic equipment.



Butler capital will take over all sites in France and all subsidiaries in other countries (UL, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Peru, Chile) except for subsidiaries in Italy and Sweden.



In the course of this merger, the entire workforce will decrease from 5,150 to 4,400. A significant amount of job losses will be in France, with the reduction of 392 jobs. In France, the main sites concerned are Brive, Corrèze (140 job cuts), Angers (70) and Saint-Mathieu-de-Trévier, Hérault (32).