Orpro Vision at productronica 2011
Orpro Vision will showcase its AOI systems at productronica, together with a complete range of paste and component inspection systems and the new bench top for post-placement and post-solder inspection.
Symbion S36 Plus delivers full 3D component AOI performance, pre-reflow and post-solder, to help customers achieve outstanding operational efficiency and high first-pass yields in even the most demanding SMT or PTH environments, a press release states.
The new Insite B Bench Top AOI combines the performance of Orpro Vision’s proven technology with the benefits of a small, manually operated, and cost effective system for Post Placement inspection. Insite B is powered by Orpro Vision’s Novus software, featuring µFlow inspector technology and features a compact, light and rigid Optical Head, capable of supporting up to five high speed, high resolution color cameras.
Cameras are connected to the computer without any frame grabber, meaning that no special hardware is required, and any PC can be used. Cameras are available today in 5 or 10 Mega Pixel variants. Illumination is provided by an Orpro Vision developed Controller with 16 individual LEDs featuring excellent lighting, high efficiency and long life span.
Vantage S22 Plus' advanced DPIX (Dimensional Picture Image eXtraction) technology ensures superior post-solder detection accuracy with minimized false calls. For paste deposition analysis, the Symbion P36 Plus meets two important requirements: speed and precision. The Symbion P36 Plus creates dual, fully independent laser driven channels to analyze 100% of the board by complementary 2D and 3D methods.
