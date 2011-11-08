Flextronics designs new system

Production of a braking energy recuperation system designed by Flextronics Automotive will commence next year. Maxwell Technologies is supplying ultracaps for the system.

The new system captures and stores braking energy to power air conditioning, heating, lighting and other passenger comfort and safety features, as well as providing a reservoir of standby power to stabilize the vehicle’s electrical system. Each energy storage module incorporates 16 3'000-farad ultracapacitor cells.



Flextronics Automotive designed the recuperation system to enable European commercial vehicle manufacturers to meet the European Union's stringent Euro 6 emission standards, which mandate significant reduction of nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, particulate matter and other pollutants produced by diesel engines, beginning in 2014.



Flextronics Automotive won a contract to produce recuperation systems for a major European commercial vehicle manufacturer that is planning to commence production of a new, low emission, vehicle model.



"You may recall that we announced in May, that Flextronics Automotive ... has designed Maxwell ultracaps into a braking energy recuperation system", stated David Schramm, President and CEO at Maxwell Technologies, during the 3Q earnings call. Flextronics is said to start production next year.