Innokas Medical opened an office in England

Innokas Medical has opened an office in the Daresbury Science & Innovation Centre located in North West England and close by Manchester to facilitate marketing and customer service in Great Britain and Ireland.

Innokas Medical's UK General Manager at the office is Chris Taylor.



According to Managing Director Jouni Ihme, the company has defined the British Isles as one of Europe's most important market areas.



"According to our market studies, healthcare technology is a strong branch of industry in the British Isles. There are many operators there, but none like Innokas Medical. Our business concept has gained positive attention and is considered unique. We have easily been able to tell our story and we are well accepted. There appears to be a demand for our type of operator," says Jouni Ihme.



The new office opened in late September this year.