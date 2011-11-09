© First Solar

First Solar doubles production in Germany

First Solar, Inc. has inaugurated its second manufacturing plant in Frankfurt (Oder).

Covering an area of roughly 50,000 square meters, the new plant, which reached full production in October, will manufacture 250 MW a year of solar modules. The expansion doubles First Solar’s annual production capacity in Germany to 500 MW. First Solar’s employment in Frankfurt (Oder) has almost doubled to more than 1,200 from 650.



“With the inauguration of our second German plant in Frankfurt (Oder), we’re operating Europe’s largest and most modern production site for advanced, thin-film solar modules,” said Tymen DeJong, Senior Vice President for Global Operations. Our additional investment shows: Germany is a key market for solar energy and an important production location for First Solar.”