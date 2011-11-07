© Alex Selbert.de Electronics Production | November 07, 2011
Electrolube to launch new products at productronica
Electrolube has added two new surface mount adhesive products to their maintenance and service aids range which will be shown for the first time at productronica.
Already manufacturing a wide range of maintenance products to complement the major product groups, ES 808 and ES 807 will further add to that range.
Surface mount adhesive ES 808 has been specially formulated for the bonding of surface mounted devices to printed circuit boards prior to wave soldering. Where medium to high dispense speeds and high dot profiles are required ES 808 offers the user confidence in its cost saving and ease of use with its cartridge format.
Both products have excellent adhesion to substrate and wet strength and ES 808 is the perfect product for humidity resistance, whilst ES807 has an outstanding dot profile.
With a typical cure temperature of 130°C and 90 second cure time or 60 seconds at 150°C, ES 808 has excellent mechanical strength and long term stability after the cure cycle. ES 807 works at a slightly different rate of 60 seconds at 150°C.
The product also has a high wet strength and good electrical characteristics making it the perfect product for bonding. Just like its sister product, ES 808, the new ES 807's performance is outstanding but it is more suited for high speed dispensing (25'000-50'000DPH) rather than ES 808's suitability for pin transfer and stencil print.
