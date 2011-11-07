Juki offers 'Fireworks of Innovations'

© Alex Selbert.de

Juki Automation Systems Europe will showcase, with six European and four world premieres, it's latest pick and place innovations, at the upcoming Productronica.

Juki Automation Systems Europe: Hall A3, Booth #143

JUKI’s FX-3R super high-speed mounter and KE-3010 high-speed chip shooter will be on display together with the KE-3020V high-speed flexible mounter as one production line. The upgraded FX-3R now features a maximum throughput of up to 90’000 cph, the largest placeable component range in the high-speed placer market with up to 33.5 mm square and 240 x 8 mm tape feeder lanes.With the world premiere of the KE-3010, JUKI offers a matching chip shooter for combinations with the KE-3020(V) and FX-3(R) allowing the high-speed placement of the widest range of components up to 12 mm height and new 160 x 8 mm tape feeder lanes. With a maximum component height of 25 mm, the KE-3020V model now offers the possibility for the on-the-fly centring of six vision components simultaneously over the high-speed camera. In addition to the existing high-speed laser measuring system, this also increases the component placement over the camera up to a maximum speed of 9’000 cph. All three models are fully compatible with all JUKI machines upwards and downwards.A worldwide premier will be the unique SENTRY system. Newly developed, ultra-small cameras in the pick and place head are recording, in real time, all pick and placement action for immediate analysis of the process with a data storage system. Additionally an AOI system, integrated in the pick and place system, assures that only 100% correctly assembled boards will be transferred to the next machine. This guarantees that sequential errors within the assembly systems are avoided and that process errors will be detected instantly with the help of image recognition during the placement process. All of these features can be achieved with no additional programming time. All required data are taken from the pick and place program.Also on display will be the new JX-200 high-speed compact mounter. The new low-cost compact entry level placement machine builds on the same basis as the existing JX-100LED but in addition to the standard laser, also features a high resolution camera for vision placement. With a IPC9850-rated speed of 13,900 cph for laser placement and 4,400cph for vision placement the JX-200 convinces by its superior cost performance, versatility, reliable quality and ease of operation. The JX-100LED now offers the capability to handle boards of up to 1200 mm and makes it the “must have” machine for low cost, high-speed LED tube production.