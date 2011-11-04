© nokia Electronics Production | November 04, 2011
Be careful where you ask for a Lumia
Several internet commentators have pointed out the latest naming faux pas in the tech world - this time from Nokia.
Despite no doubt extensive research into the word 'lumia' before naming it's new range of phones, Nokia has still caused some amusement.
Several internet commentators have pointed out that the word lumia translates to prostitute in Spanish. The term is only used colloquially, but it might make for some awkward transactions when the phone is released in Spain later this year. In Finnish, the word's root lumi means snow.
Of course this is just another entry in a growing list of unfortunate tech naming mishaps.
Earlier this year Dell released the Peju tablet to the bemusement of many in Indonesia, where the word peju' means 'sperm'. Apple's Siri supposedly sounds like 'shiri, the word for buttocks, when pronounced in Japanese – causing many internet commentators to overdose on puns.
These naming controversies can be seen as a by-product of a increasingly connected global market - where the collective knowledge of the internet community can easily identify slip-ups and gleefully broadcast them within minutes.
Which makes the next entry even more baffling, as somehow it managed to get to the market unchecked. In 2007, TrekStor, a German manufacturer, released the i.Beat blaxx mp3 media player. Soon after they renamed the player the TrekStor Blaxx.
