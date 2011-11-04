© Leoni AG

Leoni opens new plant in Jining, China

Leoni has opened another production facility in China today, investing about 23 million euros and employing 1600. The company also plans further manufacturing locations in Europe.

“With this expansion of capacity we will have made sure of being able to fulfil all existing contracts. In addition, we are prepared for ongoing growth,” Uwe H. Lamann, member of Leoni AG’s Management Board in charge of the Wiring Systems Division, said.



The plant will produce wiring systems for the Chinese car market and has more than 25,000 square metres of production area and will employ about 1,600 people when series production commences. The number of employees is to rise to 3,000 in the medium term.



With its geographic position between Shanghai, Beijing and the port city of Qingdao, Jining meets all the logistical requirements for being able to supply various customers quickly and reliably, the company.



Leoni also announced it is setting up new production lines and expanding existing plants in other regions. The Wiring Systems Division currently has 12 capital investment projects, involving plans for two new facilities in Egypt as well as one each in the Ukraine and Russia.



Furthermore, there will be additional production halls in Brazil, Mexico, Morocco, Tunisia and Serbia among other places. After the expansion is completed, the Wiring Systems Division’s network will comprise more than 30 production facilities with a total of more than 550,000 square metres of factory floor space.