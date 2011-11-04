© Orpro

Orpro Vision and SSI form partnership

Orpro Vision, a global provider of AOI solutions for the electronics assembly market, today announced a new partnership with Samurai Spirit Inc. to provide sales and service in the Asian markets.

With the appointment of SSI, Orpro Vision will operate in three strategic territories: Europe, Americas and Asia.



CEO of Orpro Vision, Roberto Gatti, stated: “ The partnership with SSI will allow us to offer sales and service support to this rapidly growing area. We are committed to providing Asian customers and Western companies located in the area the highest quality and cutting-edge solutions for automated optical inspection.”



All of SSI’s offices in Taiwan and China provide sales and support services for Asian markets. Their four offices dedicated to China are located in Shanghai, Suzhou, Shenzhen & Tenjing.



Trainings for SSI’s engineers on the complete range of Orpro Vision’s AOI systems is set to take place at Orpro Vision’s German headquarters. SSI’s sales and support operations for AOI will be fully operational by mid-November.



SSI’s business in Asia started in fluid controls but has expanded into other markets such as flat panel, cell phone, LED and solar cell,and others