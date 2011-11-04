© Orpro Electronics Production | November 04, 2011
Orpro Vision and SSI form partnership
Orpro Vision, a global provider of AOI solutions for the electronics assembly market, today announced a new partnership with Samurai Spirit Inc. to provide sales and service in the Asian markets.
With the appointment of SSI, Orpro Vision will operate in three strategic territories: Europe, Americas and Asia.
CEO of Orpro Vision, Roberto Gatti, stated: “ The partnership with SSI will allow us to offer sales and service support to this rapidly growing area. We are committed to providing Asian customers and Western companies located in the area the highest quality and cutting-edge solutions for automated optical inspection.”
All of SSI’s offices in Taiwan and China provide sales and support services for Asian markets. Their four offices dedicated to China are located in Shanghai, Suzhou, Shenzhen & Tenjing.
Trainings for SSI’s engineers on the complete range of Orpro Vision’s AOI systems is set to take place at Orpro Vision’s German headquarters. SSI’s sales and support operations for AOI will be fully operational by mid-November.
SSI’s business in Asia started in fluid controls but has expanded into other markets such as flat panel, cell phone, LED and solar cell,and others
CEO of Orpro Vision, Roberto Gatti, stated: “ The partnership with SSI will allow us to offer sales and service support to this rapidly growing area. We are committed to providing Asian customers and Western companies located in the area the highest quality and cutting-edge solutions for automated optical inspection.”
All of SSI’s offices in Taiwan and China provide sales and support services for Asian markets. Their four offices dedicated to China are located in Shanghai, Suzhou, Shenzhen & Tenjing.
Trainings for SSI’s engineers on the complete range of Orpro Vision’s AOI systems is set to take place at Orpro Vision’s German headquarters. SSI’s sales and support operations for AOI will be fully operational by mid-November.
SSI’s business in Asia started in fluid controls but has expanded into other markets such as flat panel, cell phone, LED and solar cell,and others
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments