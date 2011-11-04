Emcore and Opnext affected by flooding

Both Emcore and Opnext have stated that flooding in Thailand and the consequent suspension of Fabrinet's production in the area will have an impact on operations.

On October 22 Fabrinet announced the suspension of production at its two Thailand manufacturing facilities, both located in Pathum Thani, Thailand, due to the logistics and infrastructure disruption resulting from severe flooding near the company's production facilities.



One factory is Chokchai campus in Pathum Thani, where Fabrinet manufactures Opnext's products.



While it is still assessing the likely impact of the situation on its financial results for the current and future quarters, Optex expects that the loss of revenue in the third fiscal quarter will be material, Optex said in a statement.



Multiple factors will affect revenue loss, including Opnext's ability to move production to other locations, existing inventory from which to meet customers' needs, the level of demand from customers, and Opnext's ability to incrementally increase production at other facilities.



Emcore



Emcore Corporation , a provider of compound semiconductor-based components and subsystems for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite, and terrestrial solar power markets, also announced that flood waters were expected to have a significant impact on the company’s operations and its ability to meet customer demand for its fiber optic products in the December quarter.



The Company’s own facilities in China and the U.S. are fully operational and EMCORE has put together a cross-functional team to manage this issue and to work on ramping up capabilities to manufacture some products at our own facilities. The Company’s solar division has not been affected by the floods.