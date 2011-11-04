Electronics Production | November 04, 2011
Emcore and Opnext affected by flooding
Both Emcore and Opnext have stated that flooding in Thailand and the consequent suspension of Fabrinet's production in the area will have an impact on operations.
On October 22 Fabrinet announced the suspension of production at its two Thailand manufacturing facilities, both located in Pathum Thani, Thailand, due to the logistics and infrastructure disruption resulting from severe flooding near the company's production facilities.
One factory is Chokchai campus in Pathum Thani, where Fabrinet manufactures Opnext's products.
While it is still assessing the likely impact of the situation on its financial results for the current and future quarters, Optex expects that the loss of revenue in the third fiscal quarter will be material, Optex said in a statement.
Multiple factors will affect revenue loss, including Opnext's ability to move production to other locations, existing inventory from which to meet customers' needs, the level of demand from customers, and Opnext's ability to incrementally increase production at other facilities.
Emcore
Emcore Corporation , a provider of compound semiconductor-based components and subsystems for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite, and terrestrial solar power markets, also announced that flood waters were expected to have a significant impact on the company’s operations and its ability to meet customer demand for its fiber optic products in the December quarter.
The Company’s own facilities in China and the U.S. are fully operational and EMCORE has put together a cross-functional team to manage this issue and to work on ramping up capabilities to manufacture some products at our own facilities. The Company’s solar division has not been affected by the floods.
One factory is Chokchai campus in Pathum Thani, where Fabrinet manufactures Opnext's products.
While it is still assessing the likely impact of the situation on its financial results for the current and future quarters, Optex expects that the loss of revenue in the third fiscal quarter will be material, Optex said in a statement.
Multiple factors will affect revenue loss, including Opnext's ability to move production to other locations, existing inventory from which to meet customers' needs, the level of demand from customers, and Opnext's ability to incrementally increase production at other facilities.
Emcore
Emcore Corporation , a provider of compound semiconductor-based components and subsystems for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite, and terrestrial solar power markets, also announced that flood waters were expected to have a significant impact on the company’s operations and its ability to meet customer demand for its fiber optic products in the December quarter.
The Company’s own facilities in China and the U.S. are fully operational and EMCORE has put together a cross-functional team to manage this issue and to work on ramping up capabilities to manufacture some products at our own facilities. The Company’s solar division has not been affected by the floods.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments