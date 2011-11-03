© Axis

Axis affected by flooding

Axis announced today that the availability of several Axis network products will be reduced in the next few months due to the affect of Thailand flooding on its subcontractors.

Axis uses contract manufacturers and suppliers with factories in several places worldwide and a number of these suppliers and contract manufacturers are based in Thailand.



“It is difficult to judge today to what extent Axis’ business will be affected going forward by the reduced product availability. However, in view of the extent of the disruption, it is reasonable to assume that the reduced availability over the next 3-4 months can reduce sales by 10-15% during the period," says Ray Mauritsson, President of Axis Communications.



"To minimize the effects of the disruptions as a result of the Thai disaster, we have arranged production as much as possible with suppliers that have manufacturing facilities at other sites worldwide. In parallel, we are also working close to our Thai partners and are trying to help them as much as we can in the process of returning to full capacity”.