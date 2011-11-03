Fineline Global to share 25% stake with Fastprint

Fineline Global announced the intention to share 25% stake with Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech, a manufacturer of printed circuit boards specializing in quick turn manufacturing, and prototype and low/mid volumes of PCB's.

The transaction – once signed – will award Fast Print with 25% of the shares of the Fineline Group which is being valued at 34.4 Million USD. The agreement being discussed also includes a plan to increase up to another 15% over the next three years, Fineline said in a statement.