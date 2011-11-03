Benchmark: Idle Thailand facility up and running

Benchmark Electronics has announced that its Korat, Thailand facility has begun manufacturing operations as part of an emergency continuity plan.

On October 17, 2011, the company announced that it began efforts to put the vacant Korat plant into operation after its main manufacturing facility in Ayudhaya was inundated with floodwaters.



As part of the company's Emergency Management Business Continuity Plan, the Korat plant was transformed. The work included remodeling the buildings, moving or procuring manufacturing equipment and inventory, and transferring and hiring employees.



"This is a crucial milestone to support our customers' Q4 critical requirements and resuming full support for customer demands in Q1 of 2012," said Cary T. Fu, CEO. "Our employees overcame overwhelming obstacles to rapidly restart the Korat facility. To bring a sophisticated electronics manufacturing plant to life in two weeks is a tribute to the team's skill, resourcefulness, and dedication. While much work remains, I am delighted with this important achievement."