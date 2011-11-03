© Kitron

Kitron: New factory in China officially opened

Kitron announced last week its new factory in China was opened at the end of Q3 2011. The new site specializes in the entire value chain surrounding the manufacturing and assembly of electronics products.

The factory market segments include Medical equipment, Industry, Energy, Offshore/ Marine and Telecoms.



The company said that set-up in Ningbo, China, is based on a strategy to offer electronics manufacturing services to existing and new customers in the Asian markets and to provide competitive manufacturing services to operations in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania and Germany.