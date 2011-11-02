© saab

Saab receives order from FMV

Defense and security company Saab announced today that it received a 261 SEK million order from FMV (the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration) for system maintenance and development studies regarding Gripen.

Saab will undertake continual maintenance and updates for the Gripen C/D in compliance with the Swedish Armed Forces' long-term planning for the Gripen system, the company said. Saab will also implement studies regarding further development and maintain the Gripen C/D system's operational capability.



The order includes technical support, product maintenance, flight testing and flight simulator operation to ensure the operational capability of the Gripen system. The activities will be carried out during 2011.