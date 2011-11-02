Electronics Production | November 02, 2011
Elektrobit show Q3 net sales growth
Elektrobit announced Q3 net sales growth of 9.7 percent YoY but net sales in January-September decreased YoY and the company's operating result was negative.
Summary
- Net sales for the period was EUR 37.0 million (EUR 33.7 million, 3Q 2010), representing an increase of 9.7 % YoY. Net sales of the Automotive Business Segment grew to EUR 23.9 million (EUR 19.9 million, 3Q 2010), representing a 20.0% growth year-on-year. The Wireless Business Segment's net sales fell slightly, 4.8 %, to EUR 13.0 million (EUR 13.7 million, 3Q 2010).
- Operating loss was EUR -3.1 million (EUR -11.5 million, including EUR 8.3 million impairment of accounts receivable from TerreStar, 3Q 2010). Operating loss of the Automotive Business Segment was EUR -1.4 million (operating profit of EUR 0.1 million, 3Q 2010). The Wireless Business Segment's operating loss was EUR -1.7 million (EUR -11.7 million, including EUR 8.3 million impairment of accounts receivable from TerreStar, 3Q 2010).
- EBITDA was EUR -1.2 million (EUR -9.3 million, 3Q 2010).
- Cash flow from operating activities was EUR -6.6 million (EUR 0.2 million, 3Q 2010). The net cash flow was EUR -10.6 million (EUR -30.1 million, including the distribution of EUR 25.9 million from the share premium fund, 3Q 2010).
January- September 2011 Summary
- Net sales of the period amounted to EUR 113.1 million (EUR 119.9 million, 1-9 2010), representing a decrease of 5.7 % year-on-year. Net sales of the Automotive Business Segment grew to EUR 70.2 million (EUR 57.0 million, 1-9 2010), representing a 23.1 % growth year-on-year. The Wireless Business Segment's net sales fell by 31.2 % to EUR 42.9 million (EUR 62.4 million, 1-9 2010).
- Operating loss was EUR -7.5 million (EUR -9.7 million, including EUR 8.3 million impairment of accounts receivable from TerreStar, 1-9 2010). The operating loss of Automotive Business Segment was EUR -1.3 million (operating profit of EUR 0.8 million, 1-9 2010) and the operating loss of Wireless Business Segment was EUR -6.1 million (EUR -10.4 million, including EUR 8.3 million impairment of accounts receivable from TerreStar, 1-9 2010).
- Net sales for the period was EUR 37.0 million (EUR 33.7 million, 3Q 2010), representing an increase of 9.7 % YoY. Net sales of the Automotive Business Segment grew to EUR 23.9 million (EUR 19.9 million, 3Q 2010), representing a 20.0% growth year-on-year. The Wireless Business Segment's net sales fell slightly, 4.8 %, to EUR 13.0 million (EUR 13.7 million, 3Q 2010).
- Operating loss was EUR -3.1 million (EUR -11.5 million, including EUR 8.3 million impairment of accounts receivable from TerreStar, 3Q 2010). Operating loss of the Automotive Business Segment was EUR -1.4 million (operating profit of EUR 0.1 million, 3Q 2010). The Wireless Business Segment's operating loss was EUR -1.7 million (EUR -11.7 million, including EUR 8.3 million impairment of accounts receivable from TerreStar, 3Q 2010).
- EBITDA was EUR -1.2 million (EUR -9.3 million, 3Q 2010).
- Cash flow from operating activities was EUR -6.6 million (EUR 0.2 million, 3Q 2010). The net cash flow was EUR -10.6 million (EUR -30.1 million, including the distribution of EUR 25.9 million from the share premium fund, 3Q 2010).
January- September 2011 Summary
- Net sales of the period amounted to EUR 113.1 million (EUR 119.9 million, 1-9 2010), representing a decrease of 5.7 % year-on-year. Net sales of the Automotive Business Segment grew to EUR 70.2 million (EUR 57.0 million, 1-9 2010), representing a 23.1 % growth year-on-year. The Wireless Business Segment's net sales fell by 31.2 % to EUR 42.9 million (EUR 62.4 million, 1-9 2010).
- Operating loss was EUR -7.5 million (EUR -9.7 million, including EUR 8.3 million impairment of accounts receivable from TerreStar, 1-9 2010). The operating loss of Automotive Business Segment was EUR -1.3 million (operating profit of EUR 0.8 million, 1-9 2010) and the operating loss of Wireless Business Segment was EUR -6.1 million (EUR -10.4 million, including EUR 8.3 million impairment of accounts receivable from TerreStar, 1-9 2010).
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments