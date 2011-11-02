© Flextronics Electronics Production | November 02, 2011
Karbon Kinetics partners with Flextronics Hungary
Karbon Kinetics Ltd. (KKL)—manufacturer of the electric two-wheeler Gocycle— has partnered with EMS-provider Flextronics.
Under this partnership agreement, Flextronics will take over manufacturing sourcing and logistics, assembly and ultimately quality control for Gocycle at the Flextronics factory in Hungary.
Richard Thorpe, founder of KKL and designer of Gocycle, commented, "Gocycle is unique in construction—it is the world's first injection-moulded EV (electric vehicle). There are no comparable products in the world with more advanced construction technology, notably the ultra-high-tech injection-moulded magnesium frame and wheels. Combine this breakthrough construction with advanced and compact electronics, and you have the DNA of Gocycle. Flextronics is a company with vast expertise and experience in both injection moulding and electronics. Our expertise in light EV design, Flextronics' expertise in manufacturing and their top-level commitment to green technology will make for a winning combination. We are delighted to take on this new partnership."
According to Paul Humphries, president of Flextronics' High Reliability Solutions group, "KKL's Gocycle is an exciting addition to our diverse Clean Tech solutions portfolio. Gocycle is a leader in the electric bicycle market, and we are thrilled that KKL has chosen us as its manufacturing partner. We look forward to providing KKL unparalleled manufacturing capabilities, supply chain logistics and superior quality assurance, and we look forward to supporting and contributing to the company's continuing success and working strategically together for our mutual benefit in the electric vehicle market space."
Richard Thorpe, founder of KKL and designer of Gocycle, commented, "Gocycle is unique in construction—it is the world's first injection-moulded EV (electric vehicle). There are no comparable products in the world with more advanced construction technology, notably the ultra-high-tech injection-moulded magnesium frame and wheels. Combine this breakthrough construction with advanced and compact electronics, and you have the DNA of Gocycle. Flextronics is a company with vast expertise and experience in both injection moulding and electronics. Our expertise in light EV design, Flextronics' expertise in manufacturing and their top-level commitment to green technology will make for a winning combination. We are delighted to take on this new partnership."
According to Paul Humphries, president of Flextronics' High Reliability Solutions group, "KKL's Gocycle is an exciting addition to our diverse Clean Tech solutions portfolio. Gocycle is a leader in the electric bicycle market, and we are thrilled that KKL has chosen us as its manufacturing partner. We look forward to providing KKL unparalleled manufacturing capabilities, supply chain logistics and superior quality assurance, and we look forward to supporting and contributing to the company's continuing success and working strategically together for our mutual benefit in the electric vehicle market space."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments