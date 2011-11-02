© Flextronics

Karbon Kinetics partners with Flextronics Hungary

Karbon Kinetics Ltd. (KKL)—manufacturer of the electric two-wheeler Gocycle— has partnered with EMS-provider Flextronics.

Under this partnership agreement, Flextronics will take over manufacturing sourcing and logistics, assembly and ultimately quality control for Gocycle at the Flextronics factory in Hungary.



Richard Thorpe, founder of KKL and designer of Gocycle, commented, "Gocycle is unique in construction—it is the world's first injection-moulded EV (electric vehicle). There are no comparable products in the world with more advanced construction technology, notably the ultra-high-tech injection-moulded magnesium frame and wheels. Combine this breakthrough construction with advanced and compact electronics, and you have the DNA of Gocycle. Flextronics is a company with vast expertise and experience in both injection moulding and electronics. Our expertise in light EV design, Flextronics' expertise in manufacturing and their top-level commitment to green technology will make for a winning combination. We are delighted to take on this new partnership."



According to Paul Humphries, president of Flextronics' High Reliability Solutions group, "KKL's Gocycle is an exciting addition to our diverse Clean Tech solutions portfolio. Gocycle is a leader in the electric bicycle market, and we are thrilled that KKL has chosen us as its manufacturing partner. We look forward to providing KKL unparalleled manufacturing capabilities, supply chain logistics and superior quality assurance, and we look forward to supporting and contributing to the company's continuing success and working strategically together for our mutual benefit in the electric vehicle market space."