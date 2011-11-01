Elcon pcb technology A/S becomes Elcon A/S

After a difficult financial time both Elcon pcb technology A/S and Elcon Trading ApS have undergone restructuring. Both companies will now be grouped into a new company; Elcon A/S.

A document that Evertiq has received outline the details of the merger.



The new owner of the company is United Industries A/S, which already owns a number of high-tech firms in whole or in part. The company will also buy the PCB activities of BHE A/S (located in Horsens / Denmark).



There has also been management changes following the restructuring. Daily operations will be managed by factory manager Lau B. Laursen and sales responsibilities will go to sales manager Chris Thomsen. Both are from BHEs PCB division and have several years experience in operating and selling PCB products.



Former owner and director Ole Ravnsborg has elected to retire, while his son Rasmus Ravnsborg continues as chief technical officer at Elcon.