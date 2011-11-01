SIIX Corporation and Ayrshire Electronics announce alliance

SIIX Corporation and Ayrshire Electronics announced today the existence of business alliance between the two leading electronics manufacturing service providers. The alliance is fully functional, and has been in effect since March, 2011.

The cooperative agreement between the companies represents the 13th largest EMS provider in the world, with nearly 10,000 workers and more than 120 SMT lines operating in 12 factories throughout 7 countries.



SIIX Chairman & CEO Shiro Murai commented, “SIIX is very pleased to be able to enhance and expand our service to SIIX’ North American customers through the alliance with Ayrshire. The alliance enables SIIX to rapidly respond to the customers and markets we serve in a cost-effective manner”.



Ayrshire Electronics is a forty year-old private company, headquartered in Louisville, KY USA. Ayrshire’s primary markets include aerospace, industrial controls and FDA-approved medical products.