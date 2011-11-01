© Elcoteq Electronics Production | November 01, 2011
What's changed? EMS-provider locations in Europe
Evertiq has made a list of the locations of well established EMS-providers here in Europe. There have been some changes over the years. Take a look.
Most notably, Elcoteq - once part of the elite Top10 - is now bankrupt.
This is not a complete list and we are not attempting to show every single EMS-provider in Europe.
Please also note that not all the locations listed here are pure manufacturing facilities. We also included offices, research centres and other facilities. The EMS providers are listed alphabetically.
We have some blank spaces in our list. Please feel free to contact us at contact if you can help us with these gaps.
AsteelFlash:
France: Cleurie, Deville-Les-Rouen, Domerat, Duttlenheim, Mercin et Vaux, Meylan, Saint-Marie, Saint-Vit, Saumur, Valframbert
UK: Bedford
Benchmark Electronics:
Ireland: Dublin
Netherlands: Almelo
Romania: Brasov
Celestica:
Austria: Frankenburg
Ireland: Galway
Romania: Oradea
Scotland: Gourock
Spain: Valencia
Switzerland: Zurich
Elcoteq: (declared bankrupt 2011)
Estonia: Tallinn
Finland: ___
Hungary: Pécs
Luxembourg: Luxembourg
Switzerland: Zug
Flextronics
Austria: Althofen = Production, Vienna = only Office
CZ: Brno = only development, plant sold to Honeywell, Plzen = closed, Pardubice
Denmark: Skive closed
Germany: Böblingen = Multek, Paderborn, Frickenhausen = Flex Automotive
Hungary: Budapest, WHIP =this is Sárvár Plastics, Zalaegerszeg (WHIP = is Western Hungarian Industrial Park = Zalaegerszeg + Sárvár), Tab
Ireland: Cork, Limerick
Italy: Milan, Treviso = design office
Netherlands: Venray FlexLogistics
Poland: Łódź = FlexLogistics, Tczew
Romania: Timisoara
Slovakia = Flex Medical
Sweden: Karlskrona, Linköping
Ukraine: Beregovo, FlexLogistics
Foxconn:
CZ: Rudna, Pardubice; Kutna Hora
Denmark: ___
Finland: ___
Hungary: Komarom, Szekesfehervar
Ireland: ___
Netherlands: ___
Russia: St. Petersburg
Slovakia: Nitra
UK: ___
Jabil:
Austria: Vienna
Belgium: Hasselt
England: Coventry
France: Brest, Gallargues
Germany: Jena
Hungary: Tiszaujvaros, Szombathely
Italy: Cassina de Pecchi, Marcianise
Netherlands: Amsterdam, Venray
Poland: Kwidzyn, Bydgoszcz
Russia: Tver
Scotland: Livingston
Ukraine: Uzhgorod
Sanmina-SCI:
Finland: Salo, Haukipudas
Germany: Gunzenhausen
Hungary: Tatabanya, Miskolc
Ireland: Fermoy
Sweden: Örnsköldsvik
UK: Port Glasgow
USI (Universal Scientific Industrial):
England: London (Sales)
Scotland: Greenock (Repair)
Venture:
Hungary: Budapest
Netherlands: Rotterdam
Spain: Barcelona
Videoton:
Bulgaria: Stara Zagora
Hungary: Győr, Hajdúnánás, Kaposvár, Marcali, Nagyvenyim, Törökszentmiklós, Veszprém, Székesfehérvár,
Ukraine: Mukachevo
Zollner:
Germany: Altenmarkt, Furth im Wald, Lam, Neukirchen, Untergschwandt, Zandt
Hungary: Szügy, Vác
Romania: Satu Mare
This is not a complete list and we are not attempting to show every single EMS-provider in Europe.
Please also note that not all the locations listed here are pure manufacturing facilities. We also included offices, research centres and other facilities. The EMS providers are listed alphabetically.
We have some blank spaces in our list. Please feel free to contact us at contact if you can help us with these gaps.
AsteelFlash:
France: Cleurie, Deville-Les-Rouen, Domerat, Duttlenheim, Mercin et Vaux, Meylan, Saint-Marie, Saint-Vit, Saumur, Valframbert
UK: Bedford
Benchmark Electronics:
Ireland: Dublin
Netherlands: Almelo
Romania: Brasov
Celestica:
Austria: Frankenburg
Ireland: Galway
Romania: Oradea
Scotland: Gourock
Spain: Valencia
Switzerland: Zurich
Elcoteq: (declared bankrupt 2011)
Estonia: Tallinn
Finland: ___
Hungary: Pécs
Luxembourg: Luxembourg
Switzerland: Zug
Flextronics
Austria: Althofen = Production, Vienna = only Office
CZ: Brno = only development, plant sold to Honeywell, Plzen = closed, Pardubice
Denmark: Skive closed
Germany: Böblingen = Multek, Paderborn, Frickenhausen = Flex Automotive
Hungary: Budapest, WHIP =this is Sárvár Plastics, Zalaegerszeg (WHIP = is Western Hungarian Industrial Park = Zalaegerszeg + Sárvár), Tab
Ireland: Cork, Limerick
Italy: Milan, Treviso = design office
Netherlands: Venray FlexLogistics
Poland: Łódź = FlexLogistics, Tczew
Romania: Timisoara
Slovakia = Flex Medical
Sweden: Karlskrona, Linköping
Ukraine: Beregovo, FlexLogistics
Foxconn:
CZ: Rudna, Pardubice; Kutna Hora
Denmark: ___
Finland: ___
Hungary: Komarom, Szekesfehervar
Ireland: ___
Netherlands: ___
Russia: St. Petersburg
Slovakia: Nitra
UK: ___
Jabil:
Austria: Vienna
Belgium: Hasselt
England: Coventry
France: Brest, Gallargues
Germany: Jena
Hungary: Tiszaujvaros, Szombathely
Italy: Cassina de Pecchi, Marcianise
Netherlands: Amsterdam, Venray
Poland: Kwidzyn, Bydgoszcz
Russia: Tver
Scotland: Livingston
Ukraine: Uzhgorod
Sanmina-SCI:
Finland: Salo, Haukipudas
Germany: Gunzenhausen
Hungary: Tatabanya, Miskolc
Ireland: Fermoy
Sweden: Örnsköldsvik
UK: Port Glasgow
USI (Universal Scientific Industrial):
England: London (Sales)
Scotland: Greenock (Repair)
Venture:
Hungary: Budapest
Netherlands: Rotterdam
Spain: Barcelona
Videoton:
Bulgaria: Stara Zagora
Hungary: Győr, Hajdúnánás, Kaposvár, Marcali, Nagyvenyim, Törökszentmiklós, Veszprém, Székesfehérvár,
Ukraine: Mukachevo
Zollner:
Germany: Altenmarkt, Furth im Wald, Lam, Neukirchen, Untergschwandt, Zandt
Hungary: Szügy, Vác
Romania: Satu Mare
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments