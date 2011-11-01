Cellmax invests in new antenna measuring range

Cellmax Technologies, the Stockholm based innovator and supplier of antennas for mobile networks, has invested more than 2 EUR Million in an indoor antenna measuring range.

The range is currently being built at the company’s brand new Head Quarters together with a complete antenna design laboratory facility in Kista, Stockholm.



“This is a very important investment for CellMax”, says Einar Ahlström, CEO CellMax Technologies. “The measuring range will significantly enhance our development capacity for new and exciting ultra high efficiency antenna products. In addition, it will further strengthen our ability to constantly improve and monitor the performance of our antennas as well as perform benchmark testing for our valuable customers”.



Known as a near-field antenna measuring range, the facility is currently being built inside CellMax's new corporate headquarters in Kista, Stockholm. Apart from new offices, the new 1.200 sq meter facility includes a 550 cubic meter shielded anechoic near-field antenna measuring chamber along with a fully equipped state of the art antenna design laboratory. CellMax will move into the new facility by the end of 1st Quarter, 2012.