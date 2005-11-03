SMT & Inspection | November 03, 2005
Excal signs agreement with Sony
Swedish company, ExCal AB, has today announced the signing of an agreement for
instrument and calibration services for Sony in Slovakia. Work under the agreement
will start immediately and is worth in excess of € 20 K for the coming year.
instrument and calibration services for Sony in Slovakia. Work under the agreement
will start immediately and is worth in excess of € 20 K for the coming year.
ExCal, starting in February of 2000, has a wide range of services within the segments of
measurement, test and niche production. From the beginning of 2004 ExCal has activities in
both Central Europe and Asia. ExCal's range of services include:
• Calibration including Internet instrument register.
• Repair of instruments.
• Test engineering.
• Test system design and apply.
• Custom test equipment and fixtures.
• Custom built solutions and production within power, measuring and electronics.
• ISO 13485 (med-tech) certified production process.
In 2004 ExCal opened an office in Slovakia. The intention with the Slovak office is to
strengthen ExCal's presence in the interesting and fast growth region of Central Europe.
Production activities in Slovakia, Czech and Hungary have increased significantly in recent
years. The region is in an interesting phase and is even more active now following their
accession into the European Union. The agreement with Sony is related to calibration and service of instruments, both on- and off-site. It is also a framework for a possible increased cooperation in the future. ExCal's Managing Director, Ola Wallberg leaves his comments to the agreement below:
“We are very glad to have signed this agreement with Sony, this has been a targeted step in
our on-going activities in Central Europe. ExCal is already successful in this region but the
agreement with Sony is an important break through on the market. Both our staff in Slovakia
and Sweden has done a good work in this process. Our focus is now on providing Sony with
a high-class function for calibration and instrument services. We will also continue with our
other projects in Central Europe, closing more deals and continue to build a stabile platform
for our businesses…”
Comments