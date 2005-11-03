Excal signs agreement with Sony

Swedish company, ExCal AB, has today announced the signing of an agreement for

instrument and calibration services for Sony in Slovakia. Work under the agreement

will start immediately and is worth in excess of € 20 K for the coming year.

ExCal, starting in February of 2000, has a wide range of services within the segments of

measurement, test and niche production. From the beginning of 2004 ExCal has activities in

both Central Europe and Asia. ExCal's range of services include:



• Calibration including Internet instrument register.

• Repair of instruments.

• Test engineering.

• Test system design and apply.

• Custom test equipment and fixtures.

• Custom built solutions and production within power, measuring and electronics.

• ISO 13485 (med-tech) certified production process.



In 2004 ExCal opened an office in Slovakia. The intention with the Slovak office is to

strengthen ExCal's presence in the interesting and fast growth region of Central Europe.

Production activities in Slovakia, Czech and Hungary have increased significantly in recent

years. The region is in an interesting phase and is even more active now following their

accession into the European Union. The agreement with Sony is related to calibration and service of instruments, both on- and off-site. It is also a framework for a possible increased cooperation in the future. ExCal's Managing Director, Ola Wallberg leaves his comments to the agreement below:

“We are very glad to have signed this agreement with Sony, this has been a targeted step in

our on-going activities in Central Europe. ExCal is already successful in this region but the

agreement with Sony is an important break through on the market. Both our staff in Slovakia

and Sweden has done a good work in this process. Our focus is now on providing Sony with

a high-class function for calibration and instrument services. We will also continue with our

other projects in Central Europe, closing more deals and continue to build a stabile platform

for our businesses…”