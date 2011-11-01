Multek supplies PCB for new supercomputer installation

Multek Germany, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Flextronics, has recently supplied the high layer count, complex Printed Circuit Boards used in the Hermit supercomputer installation by Cray Inc. which recently commenced at the High Performance Computing Centre Stuttgart (HLRS).



The installation was first phase of a large contract awarded to Cray by the University in 2010.