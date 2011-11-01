Cencorp hires new Regional Sales Manager for North America

Cencorp has announced that Rajeev Kulkarni has been hired as Regional Sales Manager for North America covering Mexico and USA (Western Region, South Central, North West and South East).

Rajeev has over 25 years experience in Sales/Business Development and Marketing in the Electronics industry.



”With his Engineering background and the skills of working with Sales Representatives and Engineers, Cencorp will offer support for our customers and representatives in the North American Market,” the company said in a statement .