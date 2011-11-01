IPTE opens new service center in Brazil

The IPTE Factory Automation today announced the opening of a new IPTE Service Center operating out of its Campinas, Sao Paulo office.

According to one of IPTE’s Managing Directors Vladimir Dobosch, Tim Goderis completed a full in-house training on IPTE products and is now available on a full-time basis as a Certified IPTE Technician.



"For years there has been a lack of local, fast response service all over South-America. Moving a certified technician to this area will help us in working more closely together with our clients" said Vladimir Dobosch.



IPTE indicated that Tim Goderis also will be providing IPTE services for the installed IPTE equipment. Services will include corrective maintenance, preventive maintenance and production ramp up as required.



IPTE Factory Automation runs nine engineering and production sites, so in Belgium, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Estonia, Romania and China.



The headquarters of the IPTE FA are located in Genk, Belgium. IPTE supplies global sales and services to its customers from 15 facilities in Europe, America and Asia. IPTE Factory Automation currently employs 500 people.