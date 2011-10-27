© GPV

GPV Asia not affected by the floods

Despite the serious situation in Thailand, GPV’s enterprise is proceeding as usual and has not been directly affected by the floods. GPV Asia is located in Bangpoo Industrial Estate, which has so far been characterized as a low-risk area regarding the floods.

"Of course we also hope that we shall not suffer any production stop as a consequence of the floods and that the critical situation will soon be over," a press release states.



As a standard practice GPV Asia has activated it’s business continuity plan, which means that extensive precautions have been taken in the enterprise to prevent a possible flooding and - in case this should happen - to ensure that the scope and consequences are reduced as much as possible.



All mobile production tools, machinery and materials have been removed from floor level and placed as high above ground level as possible. Gates and doors have been barricaded and sealed up, and regarding those in use, staircases have been established to make it possible to cross the barricades.



As part of the business continuity plan, all data for ERP systems, instructions for mounting and installation of machines as well as work instructions are being transferred to the company's main servers in Denmark.