Electronics Production | November 03, 2005
Fujitsu to Manufacture Processors for S3 Graphics
S3 Graphics and Fujitsu Limited today announced that Fujitsu will be producing the new range of S3 Graphics' high performance graphics processors, which leverage Fujitsu's 90 nanometer (nm) process technology to enable the realization of graphics processors that feature high speeds and industry-leading performance per watt.
Fujitsu will manufacture the "Chrome" graphics processor family, S3 Graphics' newest and most advanced 3D graphics processors using Fujitsu's leading 90nm process technology, which yields silicon that runs both 25% faster and with power savings of at least 25% compared to chips made with conventional 90nm processes. In leading benchmark tests, the new silicon produced by Fujitsu showed up to 75% performance improvement over earlier S3 Graphics generations, enabling the new range of graphics processors to offer richer Hi-Def™ video features and more vibrant 3D graphics.
The launch of a 300mm wafer facility at Fujitsu's Mie Plant in Mie prefecture, Japan, in April 2005 has expanded and enhanced Fujitsu's capability to product leading-edge CMOS semiconductor products for its customers. Fujitsu will manufacture the S3 Graphics chips at its Mie facility using its high performance 90nm process technology. Moreover, based on Fujitsu's aggressive technology roadmap, S3 Graphics is planning to continue its foundry relationship with Fujitsu for products beyond the 90nm generation.
“We are extremely pleased that S3 Graphics recognizes Fujitsu for our advanced 90nm technology and integrated services,” said Toshihiko Ono, Corporate Executive Vice President at Fujitsu Limited. “This agreement represents an excellent development for our foundry business, and we look forward to building an even stronger relationship with S3 Graphics going forward.”
"Fujitsu's proven 90nm fabrication technology will enable us to offer the fastest yet lowest power-consuming graphics products," said Dr Ken Weng, General Manager and Vice President at S3 Graphics. "We are very happy not only with Fujitsu's highly advanced technology, but also with their high-quality, complete turnkey services, and look forward to maximizing the production advantages we get with Fujitsu's technology roadmap in delivering attractive and competitive graphics products to the market in a timely manner."
The launch of a 300mm wafer facility at Fujitsu's Mie Plant in Mie prefecture, Japan, in April 2005 has expanded and enhanced Fujitsu's capability to product leading-edge CMOS semiconductor products for its customers. Fujitsu will manufacture the S3 Graphics chips at its Mie facility using its high performance 90nm process technology. Moreover, based on Fujitsu's aggressive technology roadmap, S3 Graphics is planning to continue its foundry relationship with Fujitsu for products beyond the 90nm generation.
“We are extremely pleased that S3 Graphics recognizes Fujitsu for our advanced 90nm technology and integrated services,” said Toshihiko Ono, Corporate Executive Vice President at Fujitsu Limited. “This agreement represents an excellent development for our foundry business, and we look forward to building an even stronger relationship with S3 Graphics going forward.”
"Fujitsu's proven 90nm fabrication technology will enable us to offer the fastest yet lowest power-consuming graphics products," said Dr Ken Weng, General Manager and Vice President at S3 Graphics. "We are very happy not only with Fujitsu's highly advanced technology, but also with their high-quality, complete turnkey services, and look forward to maximizing the production advantages we get with Fujitsu's technology roadmap in delivering attractive and competitive graphics products to the market in a timely manner."
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments