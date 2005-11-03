Fujitsu to Manufacture Processors for S3 Graphics

S3 Graphics and Fujitsu Limited today announced that Fujitsu will be producing the new range of S3 Graphics' high performance graphics processors, which leverage Fujitsu's 90 nanometer (nm) process technology to enable the realization of graphics processors that feature high speeds and industry-leading performance per watt.

Fujitsu will manufacture the "Chrome" graphics processor family, S3 Graphics' newest and most advanced 3D graphics processors using Fujitsu's leading 90nm process technology, which yields silicon that runs both 25% faster and with power savings of at least 25% compared to chips made with conventional 90nm processes. In leading benchmark tests, the new silicon produced by Fujitsu showed up to 75% performance improvement over earlier S3 Graphics generations, enabling the new range of graphics processors to offer richer Hi-Def™ video features and more vibrant 3D graphics.



The launch of a 300mm wafer facility at Fujitsu's Mie Plant in Mie prefecture, Japan, in April 2005 has expanded and enhanced Fujitsu's capability to product leading-edge CMOS semiconductor products for its customers. Fujitsu will manufacture the S3 Graphics chips at its Mie facility using its high performance 90nm process technology. Moreover, based on Fujitsu's aggressive technology roadmap, S3 Graphics is planning to continue its foundry relationship with Fujitsu for products beyond the 90nm generation.



“We are extremely pleased that S3 Graphics recognizes Fujitsu for our advanced 90nm technology and integrated services,” said Toshihiko Ono, Corporate Executive Vice President at Fujitsu Limited. “This agreement represents an excellent development for our foundry business, and we look forward to building an even stronger relationship with S3 Graphics going forward.”



"Fujitsu's proven 90nm fabrication technology will enable us to offer the fastest yet lowest power-consuming graphics products," said Dr Ken Weng, General Manager and Vice President at S3 Graphics. "We are very happy not only with Fujitsu's highly advanced technology, but also with their high-quality, complete turnkey services, and look forward to maximizing the production advantages we get with Fujitsu's technology roadmap in delivering attractive and competitive graphics products to the market in a timely manner."