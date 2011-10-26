Robert Gillette steps down as First Solar's CEO

First Solar announced that Robert Gillette is no longer serving as CEO of the company; with immediate effect.

The Board of Directors of First Solar asked its Chairman and company founder, Mike Ahearn, to serve as interim Chief Executive Officer. Ahearn has accepted.



The Board of Directors has formed a search committee and is initiating a search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer.