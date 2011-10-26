Flood exceeds SVI's preparations

SVI has announced that recent flooding in Thailand has exceeded the company's flood preparations, forcing the temporary suspension of operations.

In a letter to stakeholders delivered on October 25, the company stated that a serious flood in Phathumtani, on October 21, has resulted in the temporary suspension of their operations at Bangkadi Industrial Park. The extent of flooding exceeded preparations said the company.



SVI has begun setting up operations and will resume production at the Chaeng Wattana facility, anticipating the delivery of products to customers by the end of November 2011.